Aspen Skico workers getting unfair shake

I was going to address this letter to Aspen Skiing Co. for their movements against the young kids that make it roll on for a lot of spoiled adults.

These kids come out and make crap money to ski and have fun. You move to threaten young kids to eviction. Sad. You’re the only big business to keep rolling. But every private business and restaurants are toast.

They are simply young adults. So why does anyone think twice that young adults have been burning down cities all summer? You all have chosen to tell the great outdoor kids to fall in line for what. If you evict any liftie or on-mountain restaurant worker, shame on you and all the people that might cry the blues.

Micheal Depamphilis

Snowmass Village