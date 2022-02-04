Aspen Skico shouldn’t get a mask pass

In regard to the policy to no longer accommodate requests for private gondola cabins because of skier/riders concerns about COVID-19, Aspen Skiing Co. is missing the mark.

There are older skiers who are “at risk” because of their age or underlying conditions who do not want exposure. To tell these people to “head to one of the chairlifts” to access the mountain is rather cavalier. At Snowmass, for instance, novice skiers may want to only ski Funnel or Elk Meadows and will have no other way to get to the ski runs.

Pitkin County still requires masks in indoor spaces. A gondola is a very small enclosed space. After reading the article in The Aspen Times I went to the Gondola Plaza at Snowmass to see how the loading would be affected. In one 10-minute period more than half of the instructors and just under half of the guests were maskless!

Why does Skico get a pass? I understand the “concern” about loading as many people as possible into the gondolas but, in my experience, it is a rare skier/rider who asks for a single cabin. And, more importantly, how do the lifties address the problem if a skier/rider doesn’t want to ride with a maskless person?

As long as the Pitkin County health experts recommend indoor masking, I believe that Skico should rescind their new policy.





Dr. Milton Reitman

Snowmass Village and NYC