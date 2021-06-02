Aspen Skico adds to Ketchum’s housing shortage

The following letter was written in response to the article “Aspen Skiing Company makes a dent in the valley’s affordable housing shortage,” which was published May 29 in The Aspen Times.

Like Aspen, we in the Sun Valley area have an acute shortage of affordable workforce housing. It’s great that Aspen Ski Co. is building workforce housing in its own backyard. However, we in Ketchum have been left holding the affordable housing bag by ASC.

Four years ago, ASC built a massive Limelight hotel at the entrance of Ketchum — it’s the only five-story building in what used to be a quaint Western town. ASC sought and received numerous zoning waivers, including a waiver of the requirement to build housing for its employees.

We have one tax credit and Ketchum taxpayer-funded, low-income housing project in Ketchum. Guess who lives in it? Low-wage tourism industry workers, like those who work at the Limelight.

Will Aspen Skiing Co. take responsibility for its exacerbation of the housing shortage in Sun Valley like it does it its own neighborhood? We could use a little help cleaning up the mess they have made for us.

Perry Boyle

President, Affordable Housing Coalition, Ketchum, Idaho