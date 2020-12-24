 Aspen selective about safety measures | AspenTimes.com
Aspen selective about safety measures

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

I find it interesting that the “City plants the seed for pedestrian safety on Aspen’s walking malls” (Dec. 20, The Aspen Times), and yet the city allowed the French Alpine Bistro to build a restaurant in an unsafe place!

Ruth Harrison

Aspen

 

