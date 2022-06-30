Aspen schools lose outstanding teacher

Sarah Beesley, outstanding math and science teacher at the Aspen School District, has resigned after 21 years. I was lucky enough to have taught with her.

When Sarah speaks, the community should listen. She left because of the pressure from the parents (send your kids to private school) and the district and how they are not treated as professionals.

When teaching is no longer fun, as with Kaye Erickson last year, it’s time to move on.

Basalt wisely hired Sarah to teach gifted and talented next year. You will be successful and loved.

Ruth Harrison





Aspen