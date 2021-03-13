Aspen Santa Fe Ballet deserves proper tribute

We received this week via email the terribly sad announcement of the dissolution of Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Co. The loss of this company will have impact throughout the world of dance nationally and internationally and is a wrenching casualty of the pandemic.

What inspired us to write is the glaring omission of any serious recognition of the dancers that were, until just this week, employed by ASFB. What happened? Did these young professionals, many of whom have dedicated a majority of their years to AFSB, suddenly vanish and become nameless? Are they just anonymous casualties when, after all, their faces adorn the marketing materials on which the company has relied and have performed the amazing work on which AFSB has built its base of admirers?

We have seen ASFB perform in three geographic locations (sadly none of them in Aspen). Their awe-inspiring ensemble work gave form and light to outstanding choreography as they built story, shape, texture and emotion that often left one with a sense of dismay, wordless. What each dancer worked for, what they collectively provided are not abilities, skills, attributes that one just picks up and plugs into. Their accomplishments and beautiful performances are built through grueling hours and a deep intertwining of their physical, mental and spiritual selves and they deserve acknowledgment at the very least. By name.

If Aspen Santa Fe Ballet has failed to applaud them, to publicly thank them by name, to acknowledge their shared journey and its loss, then perhaps The Aspen Times will consider a tribute to them, the individual dancers who are trying to mend their broken hearts, so that we may all mourn with them in the loss of their beloved company.

Dancers, our hearts go out to you. Thank you for all you have given to audiences and to the world of dance.

Mary Kramer and Arthur Feinsod

Terre Haute, Indiana