Aspen rules to live by
A poem to be sung preferably while bowing to Pitkin County board Kommandant Kelly Kury Aspen-Pitkin Housing Authority board chair Skippy Mesirow:
Welcome to Aspen
Such a perfect town!
Here we have some rules
Let us lay them down!
Don’t make waves; Stay in line
And you’ll get along just fine!
Aspen is a perfect place!
Please keep off the grass!
Shine shoes; watch your a$$!
Pay your dues; don’t make news!
Aspen is a perfect place
Obey our ridiculous rules;
And above all, don’t sass.
Aspen is … Aspen is … Aspen is a perfect place!
Lee Mulcahy
Basalt
Willfully blind
Editor’s note: The following letter was written to Bruno Kirchenwitz, a frequent writer of letters to the editor of The Aspen Times.