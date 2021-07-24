 Aspen rules to live by | AspenTimes.com
Aspen rules to live by

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

A poem to be sung preferably while bowing to Pitkin County board Kommandant Kelly Kury Aspen-Pitkin Housing Authority board chair Skippy Mesirow:

Welcome to Aspen

Such a perfect town!

Here we have some rules

Let us lay them down!

Don’t make waves; Stay in line

And you’ll get along just fine!

Aspen is a perfect place!

Please keep off the grass!

Shine shoes; watch your a$$!

Pay your dues; don’t make news!

Aspen is a perfect place

Obey our ridiculous rules;

And above all, don’t sass.

Aspen is … Aspen is … Aspen is a perfect place!

Lee Mulcahy

Basalt

