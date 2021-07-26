Aspen rules of the road 101: announce yourself before passing
“On your left!” It’s so easy to say, but you don’t hear it very often. It’s not just the e-bikers, it’s all the riders. My wife and I walk from Aspen Highlands and back along Maroon Creek Road almost every day.
We are constantly dodging every manner of vehicle as they pass us. Many ring their bells, but that is hard to hear above the roar of the traffic on Maroon Creek Road. Occasionally the first rider will announce but neglect to tell you there are five more riders behind them. Signs are posted at either end of the trail, although they are not very prominent. The sign also says dogs are to be leashed. Oh, that’s another letter.
Dr. Michael Pacin
Aspen
