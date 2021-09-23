Aspen restaurants are better than this

It’s a shame that the majority of restaurateurs in our town know that survival does not depend on the customer is always right. Although I very often agree that the customer isn’t right, I still choose keeping a valued customer over proving a point.

Outside of extreme cases, our restaurant owners and their employees need to represent Aspen as a national leader in the hospitality industry and not project the perception of the elitist ski town many see us as. Your $50 gift certificate is good at my place anytime!

Mark Reece

Owner, Pussyfoot Steeps