Aspen reminiscing

Recent articles in our local papers by Tony Vagneur and Roger Marolt bring back memories of an Aspen “gone with the wind” but never forgotten!

I, too, remember a time of long ago when Aspen was “almost forgotten” — those were the years of the ’30s and ’40s before Aspen became a famous ski resort. All 12 grades were in the old Washington school before the “Red Brick” was built. Below the Jerome, the daily “1028” steam train would pull into town to drop off an occasional visitor. East of the courthouse, Hannibal Brown would mix drinks for local socialites. East of his house, Gus Nelson “The whispering Swede,” Jack Shafter and other old prospectors sat in the sun recalling the early days of Aspen, a time gone, but never forgotten!

I, too, remember the good years of Aspen.

Jim Markalunas

Aspen