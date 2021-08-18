Aspen realizing worst fears with absence of light rail

I am a longtime second-home owner in Aspen. The current traffic crisis was vividly foretold 20 years ago, and a very viable solution proposed by building an electric-powered light rail system from Glenwood to Aspen. The track was to be along the old Rio Grande line, and had substantial state funds available to build it.

The town’s people, however, voted it down because of issues including some costs the town might have to bear, construction obstacles, the threat of an increased volume of people entering Aspen, and the “noise.”

It seems to me that the ill-fated decision to turn down light-rail has resulted in all the things the town wanted to avoid.

Perhaps that decision needs to be reviewed and reversed.

Quentin Durward

Dakota Dunes, South Dakota