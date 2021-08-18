Aspen realizing worst fears with absence of light rail
I am a longtime second-home owner in Aspen. The current traffic crisis was vividly foretold 20 years ago, and a very viable solution proposed by building an electric-powered light rail system from Glenwood to Aspen. The track was to be along the old Rio Grande line, and had substantial state funds available to build it.
The town’s people, however, voted it down because of issues including some costs the town might have to bear, construction obstacles, the threat of an increased volume of people entering Aspen, and the “noise.”
It seems to me that the ill-fated decision to turn down light-rail has resulted in all the things the town wanted to avoid.
Perhaps that decision needs to be reviewed and reversed.
Quentin Durward
Dakota Dunes, South Dakota
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
CDOT comes through again
When I saw the first pictures of the damage to I-70 in Glenwood Canyon by the mudslide of July 29, I said it’ll be months before that vital artery is open again. There was 10…