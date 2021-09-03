Aspen politics as usual
I find it interesting to learn that Aspen COVID Testing refused a COVID test for someone because she was black and had political views that were not the same as the business’s views. She was emailed a reply that her anti-vaccine opinion was such that she could not get a test by Suzanne. The person that was refused is a very outspoken Republican critic of mandatory vaccination. This is just an other instance of Aspen being run by politics.
James Wingers
Aspen
