Aspen parking officers should check court ruling

Not that I agree with verbally abusing anyone, but Max Johnson had a point about “not having a right to touch my car” as a court of appeals ruled in April 2019 that chalking cars is a violation of the Fourth Amendment. Chalking cars is trespassing upon that vehicle without a warrant. (“Cops: ‘Unpleasant’ man berates parking officer for a city block,” Aug. 10, The Aspen Times)

“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

Darren Green

Snowmass Village