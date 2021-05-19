Aspen park going to the crapper

Now that the Mollie Gibson Park has a porta-potty, who is going to:

1.Pick up garbage?

2.Pick up poop?

3.Stop cars from parking on the grass?

4.Ticket cars parked on the road? No warnings are necessary as signs are there.

5.Monitor the music that can be heard everywhere?

6.Deal with underage drinking and drunks?

Nothing is ever done about these issues.

This summer is going to be a nightmare.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen