Aspen only as confused as its decision-makers
Tell the town people you have no choice but to shut the restaurants down. This is super serious, lives are on the line, keep skiing. Then tell the restaurants they can stay open five more days to sell everything in their freezer.
What are these public “officials” trying to prove?
Andy Scott
Snowmass
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Let’s take healthy advice over deadly profits
Once again, a huge thank you to the Pitkin County Board of Health for your tireless work to keep us safe. I’m sure closing down is extremely difficult for all but I say that if…