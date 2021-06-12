 Aspen needs needs a shakedown tax | AspenTimes.com
The Wheeler Opera House fund holds $33 million. When council considers diverting it to other programs, petitioners appear claiming multiples of that amount in unmet community needs. Obviously $33 million isn’t nearly enough.

It’s time for a city income tax in Aspen. Heck, soak all the squillionaires who’ve moved here. Shanghai La.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen

 

