Aspen needs more parking, less bus service
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority and the city of Aspen are trying to beat a dead horse, so to speak. Bus ridership will continue to be down no matter what you charge people to ride — we are in a pandemic that is not going away anytime soon and no one wants to be inside a rolling virus mobile.
The bus is not a solution when you have the largest local outbreak recently from indoor activities close to two years on from the initial cases. Instead of trying to convince people to do something that most know is not necessarily safe, I think all focus and funds need to be on increased parking and reduced traffic congestion. RFTA can thin the ranks and reduce the routes instead of running near empty buses.
Nina Zale
Aspen
