Aspen needs more fire restrictions ASAP
I do not understand why we are not being proactive. “Public officials warn wildfire is inevitable in Roaring Fork Valley,” Aspen Times, June 13. You don’t have to be a scientist to figure that out!
Fire and water restrictions need to be in Stage 3. Fire restrictions weren’t even in effect.
I’m scared to death.
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
OHV mayhem in Marble
Your article in the June 19, 2021 Aspen Times was very informative. Curtis Wackerle covered all the points (“Parking is a choke point in Marble’s motorized use conundrum,” Aspen Journalism).