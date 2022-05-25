Aspen needs a shakeup
Many of the letter writers name and blame restaurant and business owners, and even developers, for the construction mess in town, the lack of housing, and everything else. You might want to look deep into city government and ask how long it takes for a remodel permit to get your store or restaurant open.
How about what the city charges for this? Usually more than your house costs. Start asking the real questions. You might find that your permit is delayed because the staff “checking the plans” think they cannot afford to go to your new store, restaurant or bar … so why approve it?
We need a shakeup at the city, folks. You are blaming the risk takers and hardworking locals who put up their efforts, sweat and tears (and money) to bring a new concept to Aspen. Instead, look at the people at City Hall who should be working toward efficiency to move things along — not pile it up.
Lorrie Winnerman
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Chaos on Main Street
What kind of madness is it to remodel Main Street at Paepcke Park, getting rid of a designated turn lane and then reducing four lanes to three lanes to what, try and create total chaos…