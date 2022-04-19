Aspen Moratorium spooks home-buying taxpayers
So to be clear: Aspen city generosity as described (“Aspen’s generosity delivers once again,“ April 16, The Aspen Times), funding choices may be decided by city employees but the actual money comes from taxpayers and the real estate transfer tax.
I had personal experience with a very upset person who probably wouldn’t have inadvertently contributed to the RETT had he not already been under contract when the city declared an emergency moratorium on short-term rentals. He would have purchased elsewhere with any sort of advance warning. Let’s see who will be the golden goose moving forward.
Bronwyn Anglin
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Living in Aspen’s past has passed
Aspen “locals” so feverishly guard the legacy of Hunter Thompson that sometimes it seems that they insist, and insist on the inevitability of his words. His ominous warnings about Aspen (sucking) have to come true…