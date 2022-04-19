Aspen Moratorium spooks home-buying taxpayers

So to be clear: Aspen city generosity as described (“Aspen’s generosity delivers once again,“ April 16, The Aspen Times), funding choices may be decided by city employees but the actual money comes from taxpayers and the real estate transfer tax.

I had personal experience with a very upset person who probably wouldn’t have inadvertently contributed to the RETT had he not already been under contract when the city declared an emergency moratorium on short-term rentals. He would have purchased elsewhere with any sort of advance warning. Let’s see who will be the golden goose moving forward.

Bronwyn Anglin

Basalt