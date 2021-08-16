Aspen logistics defy logic
It’s true when developers say it only takes 20 minutes to get from Basalt to Aspen, no matter what time of day it is.
But once you make it to Aspen city limits at the airport, it takes yet another excruciating 30 minutes to get from the airport into downtown Aspen … between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Aspen’s solution is to ride your bike through rain, snow, sleet, mud and heat. Speaking of bikes, just wondering where the new bike-parking area is for the 300 bikes of employees who begin work in the new City Hall on Rio Grande Place in October?
Did I also miss the bike lane on Rio Grande Place? Just wondering.
Toni Kronberg
Aspen
