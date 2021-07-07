Aspen, let’s rally for a good cause

So, with a hundred responses to idea to ban the sale of outdoor fossil fuel patio heaters, you need to know that 99% were positive, supportive and encouraging. From lots of thanks to people offering more and stronger ideas. One guy didn’t respond verbally, just walked away, no doubt petrol-head.

Further good news is that it has become untenable to speak out against environmental values. So, ban the sales now. It’s a simple motion, second and unanimous vote. Make it effective immediately. The hardware stores have big company trucks deliver; they can pick up too. Aspen’s Generation Z says, “Hey, baby boomers, be responsible.”

Tom Mooney

Aspen