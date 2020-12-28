Aspen leaders should calm pandemic fears

The Aspen Times article was really terrific highlighting the local leaders who worked us through the pandemic. Of course, we also must thank our first responders, doctors, nurses, medical staff and even our amazing Aspen Skiing Co. for keeping our astounding mountain recreation prepared and available for us.

However, I have gotten too many calls and emails the past week from concerned friends asking if we are completely shut down because of the press about positive COVID-19 tests.

You know, most of these are asymptomatic, which is a really good sign that the disease is lessening intensity and we are developing community (herd) immunity. I am truly begging those of you in charge — especially including the chamber of commerce, the mayor and county commissioners to stop the fear. It is time we are told about the therapies the CDC recommends to quickly cure the disease if you get it.

Yes, the vulnerable and those with comorbidities must be protected, but with a national cure rate of 99%, it seems our specialists can calm this fear and encourage us to joyfully experience nature’s bounty that Aspen offers. Thank you.

Lorrie B. Winnerman

Aspen