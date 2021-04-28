Aspen leaders prosper in land of construction

I offer a word of caution to our public apparatchiks who appeared to be griping about the outstanding construction permits with a total value of $455 million. When built, those properties, with all the other new construction, will go on the tax rolls, unlike the Taj Mahal being constructed along the Rio Grande Trail.

Those properties will pay the taxes that support the club memberships, health insurance, meal cards and comfy pensions of our local governments and help pay for the Taj Mahal. There is an old saw about biting the hand that feeds.

Edward Sanditen

Aspen