Aspen leaders need to fix traffic, not the world
Ernie Fyrwald is right: The city needs to embrace a direction for the management of traffic, formulate a plan, and execute. And not over the next 24 years. The next 24 months. (“There’s nothing to count; Aspen’s traffic is a mess,” Aug. 2, letters, The Aspen Times)
I challenge Aspen City Council to do this. Maybe you could take some time off from pretending to manage the worldwide climate and writing nasty letters about national politicians you don’t like.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
How to ease traffic in and out of Aspen
Regarding Patrick Hunter’s letter on Aug 4, he made many good points (“Aspen has a world-class lack of common sense,” The Aspen Times):