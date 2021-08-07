Aspen leaders need to fix traffic, not the world

Ernie Fyrwald is right: The city needs to embrace a direction for the management of traffic, formulate a plan, and execute. And not over the next 24 years. The next 24 months. (“There’s nothing to count; Aspen’s traffic is a mess,” Aug. 2, letters, The Aspen Times)

I challenge Aspen City Council to do this. Maybe you could take some time off from pretending to manage the worldwide climate and writing nasty letters about national politicians you don’t like.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen