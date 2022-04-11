Aspen keeps sliding
1. Thank God I voted against Gorsuch. Pandora’s is going to have a similar ending — guaranteed development.
2. The Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra can get housing if all the newbies would move to their fourth or fifth home and donate the one here to the festival.
3. Pat Milligan, the Sign Lady, is the epitome of “character in Aspen.” How unconscionable to be kicked out of the gondola plaza — the lowest of lows.
4. The rest of the riffraff — the duct tape crowd — is why we all came and stayed in Aspen. The Aspen Times Weekly article should have been saved for an April Fools issue (“Aspen Skiing Co. launches a new luxury division,” March 10). How distasteful!
5. Sounds like the Aspen School District is a mess — many teachers leaving, and who hires a consultant to coach district administration on finances and human resources? Hire a competent person to begin with.
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
Gorsuch protests too loudly
Kudos to Judge Peterson for not succumbing to the ridiculous claims of harm to Jeff Gorsuch’s reputation (“Fornell cops plea over spray-paint job, doesn’t apologize to Gorsuch,” April 8, The Times). Jeff’s $60 million scamming…