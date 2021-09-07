Aspen is stretched enough
Anyone who has been here long enough to have skied Walsh’s before it was part of the ski area remembers what great skiing it was.
What’s there today can’t hold a candle to it. Anyone who thinks that the skiing in the Pandora’s expansion will remain even close to the way it is today is dreaming. What you’re going to have are several steep, bumped-out pitches and the rest is pretty much West Buttermilk terrain. The only chance the skiing has of staying remotely close to the way it skis today is if it becomes gated terrain, like Bingo Glades, Rayburns and the Cone Dumps. But the money spent on glading and the new lift coming out of there will preclude that.
I think the commissioners are right to be concerned about the zoning change. This is just incremental growth. We now have two stoplights on Independence Pass. Maybe it’s time we just say “enough.”
Jim McPhee
Aspen
