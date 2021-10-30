Aspen is drunk on greed

As an outsider looking in, trying to clamor back to this beautiful community after leaving for six months, I am appalled. I am wrathful. I am p*ssed. The housing situation in this valley has never been great, but this is beyond a crisis. This is cataclysmic. We are on the crux of a collapse of our local economy, and no one even bats an eye.

Business as usual. Typical. Let the poor suffer, and the rich get richer.

Why has no one done anything? Why has our local government laid down like a dying dog, refusing to address this catastrophe on the people who make this town go round? Why, why, why?

Well, I’ll tell you why — because it has never been about the people. It has always been about greed. Money talks. Compassion is hardly a whisper. Our needs have been balled-and-gagged by lining the pockets of those in power. This “let them eat cake” mentality will one day come to bite those in the ass who need the working class. Who will serve them coffee? Who will run their errands? Who will serve their drinks?

A labor strike is imminent. I feel it. I sense it with every atom of my being. Something must change. It just has to! And if no one else is going to do it, well, then shit, maybe this is a call to arms. Eat the rich.





Skyelar Hart

Merritt Island, Florida