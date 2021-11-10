Aspen HPC should consider housing crisis

I hope the Aspen Historic Preservation Commission considers that there are other sides to their goals that go beyond just protecting the physical building. Few rules don’t have bona fide exceptions. The massive current housing crisis is now their issue too. Protecting the historic percentage of affordable housing is a worthy goal.

Our historic weather patterns are also theirs to consider, yeah. We do not need to unleash powerful geophysical forces that can push our home planet past a climate tipping point. That will be a hell of an experience for our descendants and it will be really expensive for them too. Transforming our energy production/consumption patterns now will be so much less costly for humanity in the long run.

Tom Mooney

Aspen