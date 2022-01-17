Aspen Hope Center, others like it need community support

I am excited that The Aspen Times has uncovered the importance of reporting on mental health services in our valley. We all understand why we need and deserve the best mental health organizations (like all our other medical needs) available to everyone in our community.

The recent articles discuss some of the issues that are going on with Mind Springs Health. I think the focus in Aspen needs to be supporting some of the wonderful nonprofit mental health organizations we have in our valley and serve our community.

The Aspen Hope Center has grown in the last 11-plus years to employing 22 trained mental health professionals. In 2021 alone, nine crisis clinicians served over 1,525 individuals in crisis and 12 school clinicians empowered more than 500 students in our valley to believe in themselves.

Our community deserves the best access to the top providers when it comes to all medical care, including mental health. I am hoping our community leaders in Aspen will support the nonprofits like the Aspen Hope Center that continue to support our community in a world-class way.

We need the leaders in Aspen to want our community mental health programs at our schools and in the world of crisis to not be average or mediocre but the best in the state. We should not accept anything less for Aspen and our entire valley we all love and support. Thank you, Aspen Hope Center, for all you do. I am so proud of the entire well trained, conscientious and professional team.





Also, a shout out that the Aspen Hope Center just received their American Association of Suicidology accreditation as a Crisis Center. They are the only crisis center in the state of Colorado, providing mobile crisis services, who hold this accreditation — we should be proud they are from our valley.

Steven Esrick

Aspen