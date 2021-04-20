Aspen High School going for woke?

Having been a teacher for more than four decades, I have grown accustomed to my profession’s penchant for faddish groupthink and what I call the missionary spirit — the need among many of us to feel that we are saving the world, or at least improving it.

So normally when I hear an educator such as Aspen High School Principal Sarah Strassburger ramble on in trendy gobbledygook about such things as “equity” and “inclusivity,” I tend to yawn, smile and muse that “This, too, shall pass.” (“State board of education representative off mark on Aspen High survey,” guest commentary, April 11, The Aspen Times)

But after 30 to 40 years of steadily mounting Marxist, woke ideology in our schools, I’m not so sure about that, at least not in any future that I may live to see.

Whether it does or doesn’t, of course, should rest in the hands of parents, whom I would urge to pay attention.

Chad Klinger

Snowmass Village