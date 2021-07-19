Aspen, have you no shame?

Editor’s note: The following comments were sent to city of Aspen officials.

Look at the condition of the pickleball courts at the Aspen Recreation Center. Uneven, cracked and close together.

We have visitors from all over the country who come and play on our courts and can’t believe the condition in “Aspen.” Carbondale has put in state-of-the-art pickleball courts. Don’t you think Aspen could find the money to improve our present site?

Linda Timmons

Aspen