Aspen, have you no shame?
Editor’s note: The following comments were sent to city of Aspen officials.
Look at the condition of the pickleball courts at the Aspen Recreation Center. Uneven, cracked and close together.
We have visitors from all over the country who come and play on our courts and can’t believe the condition in “Aspen.” Carbondale has put in state-of-the-art pickleball courts. Don’t you think Aspen could find the money to improve our present site?
Linda Timmons
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Aspen, have you no shame?
Editor’s note: The following comments were sent to city of Aspen officials.