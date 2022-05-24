Aspen frozen in Hunt’s tracks
Neil Siegel coined a great term in the Mark Hunt School of Urban Planning (“Armory Building to nowhere,” letters, May 19, The Aspen Times). I figure I must not be the only one curious as to the status of the Main Street Bakery, the old Crystal Palace (new Restoration Hardware?) building, and the Domino’s corner. Can City Council just publish a letter in the papers and give us all an update? If the city is worried about vitality, why are these projects allowed to languish for years?
Kim Coates
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Balancing the brain
Brain health is of great to concern to many.