Aspen for sale
Using climate change is laughable (“Judge wants to hear city of Aspen’s side in moratorium litigation,” Dec. 29, The Aspen Times). Aspen is going to continue to change. They will place people in charge who will support what the developers and buyers want.
A pause makes leadership look as if they are serious and deliberate. History will tell the story; leadership is difficult when Aspen is changing at the speed of money.
Arch Hager
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.