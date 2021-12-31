Aspen for sale

Using climate change is laughable (“Judge wants to hear city of Aspen’s side in moratorium litigation,” Dec. 29, The Aspen Times). Aspen is going to continue to change. They will place people in charge who will support what the developers and buyers want.

A pause makes leadership look as if they are serious and deliberate. History will tell the story; leadership is difficult when Aspen is changing at the speed of money.

Arch Hager

Carbondale