Aspen council ignores traffic problem

Every City Council member recently acknowledged Aspen’s “horrendous traffic problem.” They also acknowledged that today’s traffic is a “health and safety issue.”
Yet, at recent meetings, the City Council said there is no short-term solution and will not consider a long-term solution. So, our City Council, in such inaction, desires to maintain our “horrendous traffic” and “health and safety issue,” without reason. As a world-class destination, this is embarrassing and violates government’s first order to protect its citizens.
It is time for new leadership. What will Aspen’s 40-year traffic problem be like as a 50-year traffic problem?
Robert Orr
Aspen
