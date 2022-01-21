Aspen City Hall devoid of life

After numerous attempts to contact someone by phone and not getting any response, I decided to pay a visit to our new Taj Mahal.

Upon entering this large space, there is a person on the left and one on the right behind glass; moving up a very large curved staircase to the second floor, again, one person on the left and one on the right behind glass.

This building has no vibe or life, kinda like a funeral home. Finding the right person to speak to, I asked why Mr. So-and-So did not return any phone calls. I didn’t get a good response but was given the number of another worker.

As I was leaving I looked around and wondered where all the workers were; I was told they were working remotely. Can’t believe they are still using COVID-19 as an excuse while everyone else in this town in every business is working their butts off side by side! I wonder if our city leaders are somewhere up in the penthouse looking down on this well-oiled machine achieving nothing. Equals wasted money!

Gary Moore





Aspen