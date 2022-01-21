Aspen City Hall devoid of life
After numerous attempts to contact someone by phone and not getting any response, I decided to pay a visit to our new Taj Mahal.
Upon entering this large space, there is a person on the left and one on the right behind glass; moving up a very large curved staircase to the second floor, again, one person on the left and one on the right behind glass.
This building has no vibe or life, kinda like a funeral home. Finding the right person to speak to, I asked why Mr. So-and-So did not return any phone calls. I didn’t get a good response but was given the number of another worker.
As I was leaving I looked around and wondered where all the workers were; I was told they were working remotely. Can’t believe they are still using COVID-19 as an excuse while everyone else in this town in every business is working their butts off side by side! I wonder if our city leaders are somewhere up in the penthouse looking down on this well-oiled machine achieving nothing. Equals wasted money!
Gary Moore
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Bowlski’s does not abide
Dear Craig Spivey (owner of Bowlski’s), you purchased a viable business and ran it into the ground. Before you, Jonathon was rocking the kitchen with lamb chops and steaks. You replaced him with fried chicken,…