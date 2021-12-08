Aspen City Council needs to walk its housing talk
Interesting. Reading today how Aspen City Council is looking to juice up their efforts to create more employee housing (“Aspen City Council advances affordable housing efforts,” Dec. 7, The Aspen Times). Running parallel to that in my head is that the old city hall is sitting semi-dormant currently. Wouldn’t it be nice if the council took a big gulp of the Kool-Aid they are mixing up and doubled down by turning it into a mixed-use building with some bedrooms in it?
It seems to me that would go a long way into the future for solidifying any quest for success supporting our community. The building is owned, the location is beyond perfect, and the time until it could be usable speaks of now, not decades into the future. The current direction to turn the armory into more commercial space for space for community groups is the easy path to walk. Time for the city council to put our money where their mouth is. Talk about setting an example; just sayin’.
Mike Haman
Snowmass
Cornerstone parents playing politics
Acting as the Board of Health, Eagle County commissioners did their duty by ordering a civil action against the Cornerstone School to comply with a school mask requirement for in-person education.