Aspen City Council needs new blood

I would encourage voters to retire all of the incumbents who voted themselves a raise (assuming they will be reelected). They are going from $20,400 a year to $32,400 a year and the mayor, Torre, will go from $27,900 to $39,900 a year.

Public service, I think not.

Vote in some new blood, those who have some skin in the game like small-business owners and people who work in the ski industry.

Wesley Burke

Glenwood Springs