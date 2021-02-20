Aspen City Council needs new blood
I would encourage voters to retire all of the incumbents who voted themselves a raise (assuming they will be reelected). They are going from $20,400 a year to $32,400 a year and the mayor, Torre, will go from $27,900 to $39,900 a year.
Public service, I think not.
Vote in some new blood, those who have some skin in the game like small-business owners and people who work in the ski industry.
Wesley Burke
Glenwood Springs
Rush was the gold standard
A truly great American has been taken from us. I cried when I learned of Rush Limbaugh’s passing.