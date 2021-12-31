Aspen City Council cries wolf
The comments from Aspen City Council members of council post passage of Ordinance 27 demonstrate that there was no actual emergency requiring immediate action per the constraints of the city charter. Rather, it was a crisis of indecision in their collective minds. Stated differently, the City Council for reasons certainly unstated in the ordinance, decided on Dec. 7 that something had to be done to ameliorate problems that had been festering for some time. Which way to proceed: They were clueless, a deer caught in the headlights, frozen in place.
The solution — buy time, a pause, so they could organize their thinking, hire consultants, get local feedback and only then attempt to construct some legislative solution. But an emergency of the type defined in the city charter is plainly evident by its pernicious effects and requires immediate affirmative action.
Not so here, the limited authority justifying emergency action does not include the ineptitude of our elected officials.
Neil Siegel
Aspen
