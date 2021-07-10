Aspen Chapel Gallery adds another dimension
The Aspen Chapel Gallery is opening an unusual show Wednesday, July 14, titled “Five 5 X 5.”
Sam Louras, curator, came up with the idea to challenge artists to create two series of five-, two- or three-dimension pieces, no bigger than 5 inches by 5 inches.
Each group of five is a collection or combination of color, texture, material and theme. The artworks include photography, ceramics, assemblage, textiles, mixed media, and painting. This is an art show where less is more — proving that bigger is not always better! “The challenge is part of the art.” With 20 participating artists, there are almost 200 pieces in the show.
The show opening is from 4-7 pm. There will be refreshments and food. The show is open to everyone.
Thank you.
Tom Ward and Michael Bonds
Co-directors, Aspen Chapel Gallery
