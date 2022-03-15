Aspen changes, but old guard won’t
It is great to see the old guard picking up the pen again. Kenny Moore would be proud.
There was a great letter from John Keleher (“Cashing out at Aspen’s expense,” March 10, The Aspen Times). He hit the nail on the head about the 1A fiasco; very well written. How about Pat Milligan being kicked out of Gondola Plaza, after all these years. Is this the future of our town? Kudos to Peter Fornell. I hope the Aspen Skiing Co. did not get paid in rubles. I also heard on the street that the airport expansion is for the oligarchs to bring in bigger planes. As KNCB Moore would say, “Be brave, comrades.“
Tom Marshall
Aspen
Voters lose in Gorsuch deal
No surprise here that Norway Island LLC sold to a Russian developer. Only surprise was that Aspen voters in 2019 actually believed the Gorsuch House “team” blah blah blah that “we’re locals and we care…