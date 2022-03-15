Aspen changes, but old guard won’t

It is great to see the old guard picking up the pen again. Kenny Moore would be proud.

There was a great letter from John Keleher (“Cashing out at Aspen’s expense,” March 10, The Aspen Times). He hit the nail on the head about the 1A fiasco; very well written. How about Pat Milligan being kicked out of Gondola Plaza, after all these years. Is this the future of our town? Kudos to Peter Fornell. I hope the Aspen Skiing Co. did not get paid in rubles. I also heard on the street that the airport expansion is for the oligarchs to bring in bigger planes. As KNCB Moore would say, “Be brave, comrades.“

Tom Marshall

Aspen