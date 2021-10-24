Aspen arts needs support with yes on 2A
Aspen must be on the frontier for arts and culture, sustaining a deep rooted tradition of creative and grounded values. This can only be done with sufficient support and funding.
The arts are never a superfluous expense; they are a necessary investment in our future as a diverse and rich community on the global stage. Vote yes on 2A.
Michaela Carpenter
Aspen
