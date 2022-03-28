Aspen airport workers go above, beyond

I feel that the people who work at the Aspen airport often are criticized or worse for things that are so beyond their control. So I decided to write a letter to praise them, in particular Peggy Everhart, Christine Chambers and Robin Fox.

Our son was traveling for the first time without us and also internationally. Needless to say with COVID-19 protocols, health visas and all the other challenges with flying in general, I was so stressed. Then I go to check in online and am told we can’t check in online. So I physically went to the Aspen airport and met the above named ladies, and they could not have been more helpful or understanding about the situation.

If I lived anywhere else that simply could not have happened. Our son made it to his final destination without any issues! Thanks so much Peggy, Christine and Robin.

Lee Bryant

Basalt