Aspen airport workers go above, beyond
I feel that the people who work at the Aspen airport often are criticized or worse for things that are so beyond their control. So I decided to write a letter to praise them, in particular Peggy Everhart, Christine Chambers and Robin Fox.
Our son was traveling for the first time without us and also internationally. Needless to say with COVID-19 protocols, health visas and all the other challenges with flying in general, I was so stressed. Then I go to check in online and am told we can’t check in online. So I physically went to the Aspen airport and met the above named ladies, and they could not have been more helpful or understanding about the situation.
If I lived anywhere else that simply could not have happened. Our son made it to his final destination without any issues! Thanks so much Peggy, Christine and Robin.
Lee Bryant
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Aspen airport workers go above, beyond
I feel that the people who work at the Aspen airport often are criticized or worse for things that are so beyond their control. So I decided to write a letter to praise them, in…