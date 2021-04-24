Ascendigo proposal will lift community

We are supporters/users of Ascendigo and have found it to be an incredible resource for our family and autistic child. How lucky our valley is to have an organization that provides services and builds on the tradition of acceptance and friendship in our incredible community! We have been reading the letters carefully and have waited to weigh in until now, when we are in full support of the project.

The opponents of the Ascendigo Ranch project are painting this organization as a large corporate entity that is out of touch with our local way of life. The truth is, this is a local nonprofit, headquartered in Carbondale and led by community members and parents. Ascendigo provides both needed services and employment to Roaring Fork Valley community members. The proposed use of the property will result in lower-density development than the alternative option, which is a housing subdivision.

Water engineers and traffic engineers have studied the land and its use, and have determined that the Ascendigo project will have fewer buildings (six versus a potential 21) and fewer peak vehicle trips per day (210 versus 269) than will a housing subdivision. Water engineers have determined adequate water supply for the property’s proposed use. Ascendigo will be developing this land with fire mitigation strategies and has always prioritized the safety of its staff and participants.

Community members can learn the facts at: http://www.ascendigo.org/ascendigo-ranch-property . Please support this important community resource.

Michelle and Ken Stiller

Aspen