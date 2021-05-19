Ascendigo proposal presents a great opportunity

I’m writing this letter in support of the proposed Ascendigo Ranch in Missouri Heights. It’s a letdown that many community members are opposed to the project.

I’ve seen first hand the incredible experiences Ascendigo provides for their campers. Twice I have had the opportunity to volunteer during their summer camp, spending my days and nights with a camper near and dear to my heart. This young lady thrives with Ascendigo’s programs as she is challenged on a daily basis. With supports in place, I’ve witnessed my young friend demonstrate independence in basic life skills as well as work through many new, and difficult athletic skills.

Ascendigo team members and instructors are thoughtful and diligent in creating opportunities to learn, explore, and grow in the safest way possible. In addition, day and overnight campers alike have the chance to feel a sense of community with others while at Ascendigo and their lives get to move at a pace that is better suited for them.

The proposed Ascendigo Ranch is an incredible opportunity for our community and I hope those who are opposed will take the time to gather more information about the plan. I believe we have a duty to demonstrate inclusivity for all. Supporting this project is one way in which we can support our friends with autism. These beautiful people are an extremely important part of our community, just as you are. We would be remiss preventing this opportunity from coming to fruition.

Personally, I cannot imagine a more perfect spot for Ascendigo to call home.

Kate Korn

Aspen