Ascendigo proposal full of positives

The following letter also was submitted to Garfield County commissioners.

Ascendigo Autism services is proposing to develop a property on Missouri Heights for a permanent program and housing facility. That property is a beautiful and desirable location, and is destined for development whether one likes it or not. As it is platted now, it will have more square feet in single-family homes, leading to traffic equal or greater than this facility might have. Outdoor lighting from residential development is sure to exceed Ascendigo’s proposed lighting. Ascendigo’s proposal is the best option for that property.

The building designs will be energy efficient, going beyond required codes and will be an environmentally exemplary development because they have already committed to working toward net-zero buildings.

Another positive aspect is that those buildings will be grouped together leaving a large portion of the land undeveloped to continue to keep open space for wildlife. The proposed small pond should be attractive and beneficial to birds and other animals.

This project will also be an example for other facilities that may be developed around the region, state or country that will offer programs and life development skills to people with autism. Ascendigo is one of the leading programs in the country and this is another step in continuous innovation that the organization is known for.

I encourage support for Ascendigo’s proposal to develop this property for those reasons.

Mona Newton

Aspen