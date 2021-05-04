Ascendigo not entitled to commercialize Missouri Heights

Just because an individual purchases a piece of property does not give them the right to do whatever they wish, build whatever they desire. For whatever reason, Ascendigo feels they have the right to build a business on property purchased in a rural community. A community that respects their neighbors, the wild life, the environment, water, noise and most importantly, living away from businesses.

A camp is a business. If a business is allowed to open in Missouri Heights, it will set a precedent that will change this area forever.

Dear Garfield County commissioners, Missouri Heights residents have invested their lives in this beautiful area, a family neighborhood. A neighborhood with communities, cattle, horse ranches and farms. If you approve Ascendigo’s camp, which is a business, whether for profit or not, you will forever change the character of Missouri Heights. Please vote no!

Valerie Oken

Carbondale