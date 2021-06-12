Ascendigo, MOH mix like oil and water

Missouri Heights is not the right location for the Ascendigo project and I believe most people know that, and it is just plain common sense!

I have lived in Missouri Heights for almost two decades. This is not about the good things that the Ascendigo organization does for many people and how they have helped many people.

This is about the location they have chosen for their intended project.

First of all, how can Ascendigo be allowed to build their project in a zoned rural residential area? It doesn’t make sense. And secondly, why would they want to build their project in an area that is completely challenged? These challenges that have already been stated and restated: Water, Fire, Wildlife, Wind, traffic and more are reality to the people of Missouri Heights and we live and learn to deal with them year after year. It just doesn’t make sense.

Common sense tells me that they can’t find any other place for this project and they have now targeted Missouri Heights.

Common sense tells me that we are in the 20/20 decade, meaning that it is time for everyone to put their 20/20 vision on and let the government know that “we the people” are making a stand.

Missouri Heights is not the right location for the Ascendigo project and it is just plain common sense!

Julie Hazard

Carbondale