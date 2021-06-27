Ascendigo denial by commissioners would hurt no one
This should be an easy decision for the Garfield County commissioners.
By their own admission, the Ascendigo proposal application in Missouri Heights has drawn the largest response in their history. The vast majority of that response was vigorously opposed to the application for such existential reasons as water, traffic, noise, wind and fire.
The arguments brought forth by the few supporting this application repeatedly acclaimed the extraordinary value Ascendigo brings to their clients.
No one denies that.
When the commissioners contemplate these two opposing groups, they should easily decide to deny the application because denial harms no one.
The opposition will be relieved of their fears which have been fiercely proclaimed in their letters, petitions and appearances before the commission.
Ascendigo will not be harmed because they will most certainly find another, more suitable location.
A happy ending for all!
Donald Flaks
Carbondale
