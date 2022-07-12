In response to Chase McWhorter’s July 12 Aspen Times letter (“Naval gazing”) responding to my Aspen Times letter July 8 (“My numbers are terrific”). The fact of the matter is that there are spectrums defining one’s environmentalism. The level of knowledge that one has in one’s brain is one facet — some people “tune out” the rare mention of climate news on Fox, some people never watch the Weather Channel, some people (myself included) read and research climate and technology news religiously.

I spoke my truth. We could sit for coffee, doubtful, and I could talk to you nonstop for hours about how the world is changing, and I’d bet 99% of it would be new information to you. Since there are two sides to every coin, half of my talk would be positive and half would be negative.

Life is a cabaret, life is theater, we all play. What part do you play? Are you an environmentalist? And I ask that because you didn’t like my environmental letter. Furthermore, what have you done to protect the environmental future of your grandchildren?

Tom Mooney

Aspen